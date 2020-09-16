The Lady Dunn Health Centre’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre has moved. If you require testing, the new COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found at the following location:

Ambulance Entrance

17 Government Road

Wawa, ON

Please call for your appointment at (705) 914-1114:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8:30am – 4:30 p.m., and

Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. (starting Sept 21st, 2020)

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is closed for all statutory holidays.