COVID-19 Assessment Centre has Moved!

 

The Lady Dunn Health Centre’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre has moved. If you require testing, the new COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found at the following location:

Ambulance Entrance

17 Government Road

Wawa, ON

 

 

Please call for your appointment at (705) 914-1114:

  • Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8:30am – 4:30 p.m., and
  • Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. (starting Sept 21st, 2020)

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is closed for all statutory holidays.

 

