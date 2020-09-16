The Lady Dunn Health Centre’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre has moved. If you require testing, the new COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found at the following location:
Ambulance Entrance
17 Government Road
Wawa, ON
Please call for your appointment at (705) 914-1114:
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8:30am – 4:30 p.m., and
- Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. (starting Sept 21st, 2020)
The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is closed for all statutory holidays.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- COVID-19 Assessment Centre has Moved! - September 16, 2020
- Morning News – September 16 - September 16, 2020
- Corporate Planning & Regular Council Meeting Tonight – September 15 - September 15, 2020