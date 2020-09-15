Morning News – September 15

Weather – Showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low 9.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 32,834 Positive 29 Negative 31,807 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 14, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits: Hwy 552 reduced to one lane in the Goulais area due to bridge maintenance.



There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 14. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 14. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The forest fire hazard varies from low to moderate in all sectors of the Northwest Region.

The Sault Symphony Orchestra has postponed the 2020-2021 season. The SSO has turned to Patreon for support and in return will be able to access brand new content, including interivews, performances, and instrument spotlights.

Small businesses in Wawa may be interested in this workshop – especially since the municipality has suffered two data breaches in the past – one break in/one cyber based. CIRA is the founding sponsor of MapleSEC, Canada’s newest and most interactive cybersecurity conference. MapleSEC’s free three-day virtual conference (October 5-7) will provide you with practical tips from industry experts on how to keep your business safe from cyber-threats. Register for free at maplesec.ca.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives were re-elected Monday night with a majority government for Premier Blaine Higgs.

Don’t Forget – to get your smile cookies! This year they will benefit the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund – and give more smiles!

LDHCF Chase the Ace – Ticket sales close Tuesday at 8 p.m. for Week 1!

