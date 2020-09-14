Morning News – September 14

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then showers. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Low plus 3 with temperature rising to 8 by morning. Risk of frost.

Frost advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 27,259 Positive 29 Negative 26,743 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 11, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 13. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 13. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with pockets of high hazard in the Kenora district.

It was sad to hear that Stokely Creek Lodge has announced that they will not be open for the 2020/2021 winter season. Unfortunately to conditions imposed to keep clients safe and the border closure means that they cannot have enough clients to support the increased staffing requirements and associated costs. They hope to open for the next season.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northeast Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) will be in the Echo Bay area training the week of September 14, 2020 – September 18, 2020. The public is advised during the week there will be a heavy police presence in the area.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Don’t Forget – to get your smile cookies! This year they will benefit the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund – and give more smiles!