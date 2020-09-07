Province Recognizes the Dedication, Commitment and Courage of Ontario Workers on Labour Day

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, issued the following statement to mark Labour Day:

“Every year, on Labour Day, we celebrate the achievements and sacrifice of workers from every sector of our economy. This year is like no other as workers face the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the doctors, nurses, paramedics, personal support workers and pharmacists who are caring and providing for our sick; to the police and firefighters who are keeping us safe; to the farmers, food processors, truck drivers and grocery store staff who are keeping food on our tables — thank you!

To those who are keeping our lights on, keeping our water safe, keeping our hospitals, stores and facilities clean and to those keeping our buses and trains operating — thank you!

You make us proud.

When Ontario needed you most, you were there for us and continue to be there for us – protecting lives, getting goods to market and keeping our economy moving. As Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, I join a grateful province in thanking you for your dedication, commitment and courage during this global crisis.

Our government will always continue to help protect workers and their jobs. I have met with almost 150 labour leaders and thousands of workers over the past year and heard all about the important work under way to promote healthy and safe workplace practices, pursue training and skills development and create good, well-paying jobs.

This Labour Day, more than ever, the people of Ontario are celebrating your extraordinary efforts. You make Ontario strong and proud. We couldn’t do it without you.”