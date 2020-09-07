HACHÉ, Mary (nee McGie)

June 23rd, 1942 – September 5th, 2020

Mary began her peaceful journey back to the Spirit World at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in her 78th year. Mary, a proud citizen of Michipicoten First Nation was born in Hawk Junction and raised in a close-knit family. She will be fondly remembered as a Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister, Sister-in-law, Auntie, Cousin and Respected Elder to many generations.

She was predeceased by her husband Elzear Haché, her mother Bessie McGie, and her children Al Montgomery (Danese), Dorothy Roy and Robert Montgomery and her brothers Raymond Souliere, William McGie (Betty), and her sisters Irene Levesque (late Martin), Louise Morency (Lloyd), Marlene Williams and Jake, her four-legged loyal companion. She will always be remembered by her siblings Alan McGie (Kathy) and Barbara Brimmage (Rick) and her grandchildren Chelsea, Mindy, Bobby Anne, Jeremy and Daniel. Dear sister-in-law of Jeannette Tremblay, Renault, Jackie, and Levi and predeceased by Fernande (late John Skouris), Henri, Euclide, Elimire, Josie, Jacques and Maurice. Mary was the godmother of the late Veronica Nicholson.

We offer a chi-miigwetch to the present and past leadership and staff of Michipicoten First Nation and to the kind and attentive staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre and Sault Area Hospital.

May the Spirit World and all your family there, bring you eternal peace.

Mary was cremated at River’s Edge Cremation Centre and will be brought home one more time to Hawk Junction with her family and friends at her side where a graveside ceremony will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery on Saturday, September 19th, at 12:00 p.m. A feast will follow at the Hawk Junction Community Hall.

Memorial donations in memory of Mary to Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

(Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.