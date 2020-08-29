Increased Police Presence in Wawa, and traffic halted on both sides of Hwy 17

OPP have an increased presence in the town of Wawa, and the OPP Helicopter has been seen flying. For a short time this afternoon, traffic was halted both north and south of Wawa.

There has been no information from OPP, and Wawa-news would advise that hitchhikers not be picked up, and doors should be locked.

Be safe!