Harte Gold Restarts Milling

Harte Gold has restarted milling operations at its Sugar Zone mine in Ontario, Canada and confirmed filing financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Sam Coetzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harte Gold, commented, “We are encouraged by the positive restart of milling operations at the Sugar Zone mine. We suspended operations at the Sugar Zone mine for the second quarter of 2020 to safeguard the health and safety of our workforce from COVID-19 and I am pleased to say that Harte Gold is back in production and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic in a very strong position. Currently both mining and milling operations during the restart have met or exceeded our expectations across a number of key operating metrics, including plant throughput. I would like to thank our production and planning teams for their outstanding work in effecting a positive return and I look forward to updating the market further on our progress in Q3.”

On August 5th, milling was started at 800 tpd. A 6,800 tonne stockpile was ready at surface to ensure consistent mill feed during start-up. An infill drilling program is underway to further define and includes drilling on targets to potentially extend resources.

Operations at the Sugar Zone mine were temporarily suspended for the second quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, the Company utilized the time to do mine planning and detailed the transition into owner-operator in preparation to reopening.