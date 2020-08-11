SE OPP White River – Locate and Charge Impaired Driver

On August 9, 2020, at approximately 9:48 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 near White River.

Officers located the vehicle in White River a short time later and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. Further investigation into the driver led to the discovery of multiple Criminal Code (CC) and Highway Traffic Act (HTA) driver’s licence suspensions.

As a result of the investigation, Brent SAND, 53 years-of-age, from Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC,

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC (Five Counts), and

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA (Two Counts).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.