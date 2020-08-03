WFD called to Debris Fire on Second Avenue

The Wawa Fire Department was called to a fire at a residence on Second Avenue this evening just after 7:30. There was a large plume of smoke visib.e, and a witness that was walking by reported seeing flames 4-5 ft high, and seeing someone with a garden hose spraying the flames prior to the fire department arriving. The firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the flames. It appeared to be a pile of debris in the back yard.