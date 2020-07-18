CLEMENT, Clifford “Mickey”

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Dolly for 64 years. Loving father of Mickey Lou Stromgren (Marvin), Joan Clement, Gilbert Clement, Barbara Clement, Patti-Ann Beerkens (Rudy) and Clifford Clement (Monique). Adored grandfather of Deena, late Jennifer, Joel, Julie, James, Ryan, Stephanie, Michael, Adam, Brittney, Crystal, Jeffrey, Tamara, Lorne and Justine. Proud great grandfather of Anthony, Jayden, Ben, Riley, late Beau, Brianna, Cayden, Faith, Ethan, Andre, Quinn, Teagan and Gus. Dear son of the late Alice and Gilbert Clement. Dear brother of Walter “Pete” Clement, the late Barbara, the late Lou, the late Gilbert and the late Jacqueline. Mickey will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by many many people in the Wawa community and will be remembered as a “legend”.

At this time, there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Algoma Lung Association or to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.