From bricks & mortar to digital storefronts – Wawa EDC starts ShopHERE in Wawa

Joining many other towns and cities across the country, Wawa is the latest municipality to bolster its local business scene through the Digital Main Street ShopHERE program.

Powered by Google, ShopHERE is supported by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Wawa, the Wawa Business Improvement Association (BIA), and the Municipality of Wawa. The program hopes to drive more than 100 local businesses into the virtual realm by the end of this year. Small independent businesses can now develop a fully customizable online store that’s ready to launch in just a few days—all at no cost to business owners.

“Wawa has a thriving community of local bricks-and-mortar and home-based businesses as well as artisans and artists that will benefit from the program,” said Wawa EDC Chair Andy Stevens, who added ShopHERE allows local businesses “to access a wider market segment that was not available to these businesses in the past.”

Since joining the program on June 3rd, Wawa is encouraging businesses and artists to register – for free – to take advantage of the comprehensive suite of services and training otherwise unavailable to business owners. Billed by Google as a “quick, easy and no-cost way to get selling online right away,” the program opens the door for Wawa businesses to the many opportunities of the digital economy.

Increasingly crucial in recent years, an online presence is especially important today as the widespread economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are only beginning to be felt. More than ever, businesses are shifting online to sell goods and services while maintaining a personal connection with people in their community.

Who does ShopHERE support?

ShopHERE is now available to all Wawa-based, small, independent businesses that meet the following criteria.

Participants must be a registered business.

Participants must have a commercial or home-based location.

Participants must have fewer than 10 employees (or fewer than 25 employees for restaurants and bars).

Participants must be independent of franchises or corporate chains.

Participants can be an artisan.

Because the program includes free digital-skills training, participation isn’t limited to business owners with a background in technology—anyone, of any experience level, is encouraged to sign up.

“Since Google began its business in Canada nearly 20 years ago, we’ve been focused on helping Canadian businesses of all sizes to unlock the prosperity of the Internet,” said Sabrina Geremia, vice-president and country manager for Google Canada. “We remain optimistic and more determined than ever that technology is the toolkit for a world of opportunities.”

After registering, businesses will receive a customizable online store complete with their information and branding, hands-on assistance and training to support their new online venture, and access to free tools and resources.

How do I sign up?

Wawa businesses are now invited to register for the program at digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere. In less than a week, they’ll have an online store ready to share with customers.

After joining Digital Main Street, participants will receive a “digital assessment” and recommended to-do list identifying optional technologies and tools to help them meet their digital goals (dubbed the “digital roadmap”). All participants will also receive exclusive offers and discounts from ShopHERE’s partners, including Google, Shopify, Mastercard, Facebook, Snapchat, eBay, eShipper, Trufan and Ritual.

Participants will also be able to work with Digital Main Street’s highly trained Digital Service Squad, which is made up of recent graduates and students ready to help businesses with their digital transformation. The squad works alongside businesses in their online stores to activate free and easy-to-use tools, including Google My Business, a Shopify ecommerce store and various social media.

Through the Digital Main Street Academy, participants can also access training and free tools, including for digital marketing, shipping and inventory management, to support their online store.

Registration, set up and launch can be done in 4 simple steps:

Register at digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere; Customize your free online store to meet your business’ distinct needs; Get hands-on support to set up and launch your new digital digs; and Access free tools from Google and other program partners.

Why should I participate?

The ShopHERE program, which began in Toronto, recently expanded to municipalities across Canada thanks to a $1 million investment made by Google Canada this May.

Already, businesses are loving the program’s benefits.

In Toronto, more than 7,000 businesses applied in the first week. Rather than taking the traditional route, these businesses are saving about $1,500 off the top by using ShopHERE’s web development, management, consulting and construction services, according to Chris Rickett, Toronto’s director of COVID-19 business mitigation and recovery.

Other positive stories are pouring in from Canadian municipalities where ShopHERE has taken centre stage.

In Trenton, only about 30 per cent of the businesses in the city’s downtown BIA initially jumped on board.

“Lots of our merchants really didn’t bite,” Lisa Kuypers-Schroedter, Trenton downtown BIA executive director, told Digital Main Street. “At first, they thought it was just another government funding rigamarole.” Since launching, however, the program has helped 120 businesses – plus another 50 in neighbouring Brighton – with their transition into the online world. “I think the ones that applied received it very, very well, even if they were a little hesitant at the start,” added Kuypers-Schroedter.

In Bruce Peninsula, Donna Stewart, co-owner of Bruce Peninsula Boat Tours, used Digital Main Street to build an online presence for a newly launched location in nearby Sauble Beach. “For my age, I think I’m not that bad with technology, but I still don’t think like a digital native,” she said. “Digital Main Street is helping me think younger and get my finger more on the pulse in a way that I haven’t been able to without some assistance.” Stewart spent this past offseason working with her local Digital Service Squad and the Digital Main Street Academy to learn more about updating social media, boosting engagement from customers and tracking website analytics to bring in more clients.

Other businesses have used Digital Main Street to make the jump into retail after two years as a board game cafe (Peterborough); learn how to advertise on social media to gain visibility and market control (Thunder Bay); and boost sales by launching an ecommerce store to complement their brick-and-mortar location (Toronto).

Visit digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere to register your small independent business today, or to learn more about the ShopHERE program, contact Wawa EDC Economic Development Director Shah Ashraf Mohamed at [email protected] or 705-856-4419.