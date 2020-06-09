What Happened at the Special Council Meeting – June 5

At 12:03 Mayor Ron Rody called the meeting to order with four members of Council present. Councillor Chiasson was not present. Mayor Rody, Councillor Hatfield, CAO O’Neill and Jason Morrison were in Council Chambers with social distancing in effect, Councillors Tait and Reece attended virtually via Zoom. The meeting was live streamed.

There were no declarations of pecuniary interest, presentations or announcements.

Director Alex Patterson explained (attending via Zoom) that only one proposal was submitted and was above budget. Patterson explained that because of the specialialized nature of this task (painting of the MMCC roof trusses) there were no submissions from any local area contractors. The staff reccomendation was to accept this proposal.

A discussion ensured regarding the cost and warranty of this work. Councillor Tait questioned the cost difference and it was explained that the engineer had called for a three coat system ($325,000), and the contractor recommended a two coat system ($235,000 + HST). This two coat system will meet the needs of the Municipality.

This project was originally budgeted at $150,000, with the submission being $85,000 + HST over the 2020 Capital Budgeted amount. The additional costs will come from the Federal Gas Tax Funds.

Councillor Tait also asked for clarification of the “service life” of this job. Patterson explained that there is a warranty, essentially on the product being applied properly. The life of this work depends on many factors: humidity, and air conditions in the arena. These conditions can vary quite ‘wildly’ depending on when the ice is put in, the climate outside; making it impossible to give an accurate life span. That said, “a casual estimate, and really please take it with a grain of salt, would be 10 to 15 years.” explained Patterson.

In order to protect itself, the Municipality will not release payment until the work is inspected and accepted by the engineer. Also, any defects in the two year warranty period will be seen as an actual defect in the method used to remove the old paint, and apply the new.

This constrution may begin as early as Monday, with an end date of August 1st. Patterson’s staff has already planned work around this job – so there will be no conflicts.

The resolution was made to accept the reccomendation and to transfer funds from the Federal Gas Tax funds to the Arena Truss Project. All approved.

The meeting was adjourned at 12:13 p.m.