McCOY, Helen Nora

Passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on , 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of Joseph for 58 years. Helen always said she was so lucky to have found Joe – he was truly devoted to her. Loving mother of Mike, Joe (Erin), Dwayne (Manon), Cathy Cyr (Gilles) and Bob (Maury). Adored grandmother of Taylor, Stefan, Daniel, Julia, Dave, Mike, Gerry, Craig and Cole. Proud great grandmother of Kinsley, Emersyn, Mason and Myles. Dear daughter of the late Kathleen (nee Mayhew) McCoy and the late Timothy (Timm) Luebkert. Dear sister of the late Timothy and Bernard Leubkert and Gerald McCoy. She is survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States.

At Helen’s request and with Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank everyone at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, especially Dr. Christopher Stamler who went above and beyond to provide the best care ever to Helen, the Wawa Family Health Team, the team at CCAC, Algoma EMS ambulance staff and to our local Alzheimer Society. You have all been a part of a very valuable team in keeping mom’s wishes of passing at home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.