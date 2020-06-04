Watch for Moose!

It is that time of year again – blackfly season! Despite COVID restrictions, there is a lot of traffic on the highways. Remember to keep an eye out for moose. They have no respect for motorists and wander out at any time of day or night. There have been a number of moose seen in the Sand River area, and Rabbit Blanket. A Wawa resident reported seeing 5 moose on a daytime trip to the Soo in the past couple of days.

From OPP (wawa-news)

There are some steps that you can take to help reduce the risk of a wildlife collision especially at night:

Prepare yourself mentally. Think about and predict what you might do if an animal suddenly darted out in front of you or ran towards your vehicle.

Reduce your speed. Speeding reduces the drivers’ ability to steer away from objects on the roadway, it extends the distance required to stop and it increases the force of impact in the event of a collision.

Watch for movement along the sides of the road and for shining eyes, which will be your headlights reflecting off the animal’s eyes. NOTE: Moose are so tall that their eyes are normally above the beams of most vehicle headlights, so they are less likely to reflect the light.

What should you do if you hit a large animal?