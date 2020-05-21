Statement from the NDP regarding military heroes battling COVID-19

Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Official Opposition New Democrats, and Jennie Stevens, the NDP critic for Veterans, Legions & Military Affairs, issued the following statement regarding news that at least 12 Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to help in Ontario long-term care homes have contracted COVID-19:

“We want to send our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have contracted COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes.

These soldiers put the lives of vulnerable seniors first by walking into long-term care homes to help without hesitation — it’s the kind of bravery and kindness that generations of Canadian military members are known for, worldwide. Ontario’s Official Opposition joins a grateful nation in pulling for their recovery, and return to good health.”