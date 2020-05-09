McLEAN, Gerald Francis

McLean

In memory of Gerald Francis McLean.

On May 5, 2020 at the age of 85, passed from a ruptured appendix at Grand River Hospital (Kitchener-Waterloo).

Beloved son of Muriel & Lester McLean. Brother to Jack (Shirley), Don (Merna), Ray (Vivian), Roy (Charlotte); all brothers deceased. Survived by loving sister Darlene in Sault Ste. Marie. Uncle & Great Uncle. Loving Father to Lori Young and son, Shawn McLean. Grandfather to Michelle, Jessie & Sara. Great Grandfather to Cadence & Avery, Leo & Jasper. Survived by former wife Dianne (Lebrun) McLean of London, Ontario.