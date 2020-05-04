Breaking News

SE OPP Wawa – Arrest made after Assault at Convenience Store

On May 1, 2020, at approximately 6:20 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of an assault at a convenience store in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in July, 2020, in Wawa.

