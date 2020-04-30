East Algoma OPP Charge Pair with Drug and Weapons Offenses

On April 29, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Bruce Mines.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., officers recognized a person who was wanted on a warrant for his arrest. OPP initiated a traffic stop at the eastern border of Bruce Mines on Highway 17.

Further investigation revealed that the occupants were in possession of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. A further search of the vehicle yielded, drug paraphernalia, approximately $6000 in Canadian currency and a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Charles CARRICATO, age 45, of Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC,

Possession Break In Tools, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

of Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Probation Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC (four counts),

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC, (two counts) and with

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) (two counts).

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on April 30, 2020 and was held in custody.

Patricia VIERIMAA, age 22, of Sault Ste Marie, was arrested and charged with:

Possession Break In Tools, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Probation Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC (four counts),

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC (two counts), and with

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) (two counts),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC), and with

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC.

The accused was released by way of Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 6, 2020.