Monday Morning News – April 27

Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|46,895
|1,541
|2,560
|95
|USA
|987,322
|26,509
|55,415
|1,157
|Total:
|3,018.038
|206,195
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 26, 2020 (9:30.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 819
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|1,335
|Pending
|471
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|9
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (9)
|Yes
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:30
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minster of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to unveil the framework for re-opening the province.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced yesterday that all publicly-funded schools will remain closed until at least May 31, 2020, as part of the effort to keep students, staff and families safe from COVID-19.
