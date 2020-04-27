Monday Morning News – April 27

Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 46,895 1,541 2,560 95 USA 987,322 26,509 55,415 1,157 Total: 3,018.038 206,195

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 26, 2020 (9:30.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 819 Positive 13 Negative 1,335 Pending 471 Deceased 0 Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (9) Yes

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:30 Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minster of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to unveil the framework for re-opening the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced yesterday that all publicly-funded schools will remain closed until at least May 31, 2020, as part of the effort to keep students, staff and families safe from COVID-19.