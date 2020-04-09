Wesdome Continues Production at Eagle River – Exploration and Construction cease

In a media release yesterday, April 8, Wesdome Gold Mines gave an update on the operations and activities at the Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario and the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Operations have been futher reduced. Exploration, and mine construction activities, and the Mishi Open Pit operations have now been suspended.

On March 23rd, exploration efforts were reduced by 40% and the mining of the Mishi Open Pit was suspended to keep the common areas of the camp less occupied to facilitate social distancing.

On March 24th, in accordance with the Government of Quebec’s order to close non-essential services until April 13, 2020, exploration and development activities at Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec were halted. A small crew of essential employees will remain to provide security and other necessary services.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, stated, “We continue to stringently monitor the health and safety recommendations and measures of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to ongoing medical screening, staggered scheduling of crews, implementation of travel restrictions, and enhanced cleaning and food handling protocols, we have also significantly reduced crew numbers at the Eagle River Mine. The health and safety of the community, our employees and contractors are our first priority, and we are committed to supporting all health recommendations and orders as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of the local communities where we operate, we continue to financially support various initiatives, which help our stakeholders throughout these unprecedented times, and will continue to do so. To date, there have been no suspected COVID-19 cases at the Company’s operations or corporate offices.”