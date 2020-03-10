Tuesday Morning News – March 10

Weather – Clearing early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

News Tidbits – Does the warmer temperatures mean that spring is near? Spring ice-breaking has started on the St. Mary’s River with the Soo Locks will open for the new season on March 25th at 12:01 a.m.

Don’t Forget – This morning is your last chance to get your tickets for week #9! Ticket sales close at 12 Noon! St. Joseph French Immersion School is holding a bottle drive today from 5-8 p.m.