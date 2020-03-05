Week 8 – Winner of the LDHCF ‘Catch the Ace’ Announced!

The winner of the eighth week in the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ has been announced. If the Ace of Spades is in the envelope they choose, they would win $5590.50 in the progressive jackpot as well as the $488.00 from the weekly draw.

Wawa resident Cindy Maki had the winning ticket. Her ticket chose envelope #13 to be opened – unfortunately, the envelope held the Three of Diamonds. She did take home the prize of $488.00 for holding the winning ticket. Her card was ripped in half and affixed to the draw board at the hospital.

Tickets are on sale at Circle K, PetroCan and the LDHC Foundation Office.

Good Luck in Week 9! The progressive jackpot is worth $5590.50.