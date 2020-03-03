WEATHERBEE, Michael Wayne

June 8th, 1958 – December 20th, 2019
Michael passed away peacefully at the Atikokan General Hospital.
A very special thank you to the Staff of Caland Manor, Darlene, Shayne, and Lori for their kindness and compassion through the years.
Donations to the Alzheimer Society is appreciated.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held June 6th, 2020, at the Royal Canadian Legion in Wawa from 12 noon until 2 p.m. All are welcome. There will be a display of pictures, and a lot of memories to be shared.
Special people in our lives are remembered for the love & happiness they brought
Thinking of you with sympathy & hoping you find comfort in your memories
Jack Aitkenhead, Judy Scott & Mario Roy