WEATHERBEE, Michael Wayne

June 8th, 1958 – December 20th, 2019

Michael passed away peacefully at the Atikokan General Hospital.

A very special thank you to the Staff of Caland Manor, Darlene, Shayne, and Lori for their kindness and compassion through the years.

Donations to the Alzheimer Society is appreciated.

A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held June 6th, 2020, at the Royal Canadian Legion in Wawa from 12 noon until 2 p.m. All are welcome. There will be a display of pictures, and a lot of memories to be shared.

 

 

  1. Judy Scott
    December 24, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Special people in our lives are remembered for the love & happiness they brought
    Thinking of you with sympathy & hoping you find comfort in your memories

    Jack Aitkenhead, Judy Scott & Mario Roy

