WEATHERBEE, Michael Wayne

June 8th, 1958 – December 20th, 2019

Michael passed away peacefully at the Atikokan General Hospital.

A very special thank you to the Staff of Caland Manor, Darlene, Shayne, and Lori for their kindness and compassion through the years.

Donations to the Alzheimer Society is appreciated.

A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held June 6th, 2020, at the Royal Canadian Legion in Wawa from 12 noon until 2 p.m. All are welcome. There will be a display of pictures, and a lot of memories to be shared.