Thursday Morning News – February 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

News Tidbits – Construction will begin in the spring for a new abattoir in the Algoma District. This new facility will have the capacity to process 40 head a week, or more than 2,000 animals a year. Penokean Hills Farms’ new abattoir will allow for the beef and pork industry to grow in this district.