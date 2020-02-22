The winner of the sixth week in the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ has been announced. Should someone have the Ace of Spades in the envelope they choose, they could win $3,448.50 in the progressive jackpot as well as the $487.00 from the weekly draw.
Wawa resident Donna Korytko had the winning ticket. Her ticket chose envelope #12 to be opened – unfortunately, the envelope held the Ten of Spades. She did take home the prize of $487.00 for holding the winning ticket. Her card was ripped in half and affixed to the draw board at the hospital.
Tickets are on sale at Circle K, PetroCan and the LDHC Foundation Office.
Good Luck in Week 7! The progressive jackpot is worth $4164.50.
|Week
|Winner
|Envelope
|Card Drawn
|Prize Won
|Progressive Jackpot
|1
|Paul Bernath
|Env. #22
|Jack of Diamonds
|$424.00
|$636.00
|2
|Christian Lapointe
|Env. #18
|King of Hearts
|$486.00
|$1,365.00
|3
|Rene Dumont
|Env. #10
|Eight of Spades
|$469.00
|$2,068.50
|4
|Anders Morden
|Env. #19
|King of Spades
|$433.00
|$2,718.00
|5
|June Champagne
|Env. #20
|Seven of Diamonds
|$487.00
|$3,448.50
|6
|Donna Korytko
|Env. #12
|Ten of Spades
|$478.00
|$4,165.50
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Week 6 – Winner of the LDHCF ‘Catch the Ace’ Announced! - February 22, 2020
- Saturday Morning News – February 22 - February 22, 2020
- Friday Morning News – February 21st - February 21, 2020