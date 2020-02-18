Tuesday Morning News – February 18

Weather – Snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 18. Wind chill near minus 25.