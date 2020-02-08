Province Helping Prepare Indigenous Students in Sault Ste. Marie For Success

Ontario’s government is helping the Shingwauk Education Trust (SET) provide culturally relevant education to its Indigenous students, contributing to their future success.

Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, have announced an investment of $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for the Shingwauk Education Trust to build the Anishinabek Discovery Centre, creating 14 jobs.

The new centre, an Indigenous educational institute, will accommodate the Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, one of Ontario’s nine Indigenous Institutes that form part of Ontario’s post-secondary education sector. It will feature classrooms, a state-of-the-art library, archives and gallery.

“Our government is proud to help the Shingwauk Education Trust enhance its learning environment to better prepare Indigenous people for success in a growing economy,” said Minister Romano. “With this investment, we are reinforcing the north’s competitive advantage and sending a signal to the world that Northern Ontario is open for business, open for jobs and open for lifelong learning.”

The NOHFC promotes and supports economic development across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and develop a skilled workforce.

That’s why Ontario is working to develop new NOHFC programs that will:

make it easier for more people and businesses to apply

support more projects in rural northern communities

target both existing and emerging market opportunities

provide more work opportunities for Indigenous people

address the skilled labour shortage in the north.

“We have heard from northerners who want NOHFC programs to be open to a broader range of businesses and workers so that the unique needs of Northern Ontario communities are met,” said Minister Rickford. “Through these proposed changes, Ontario’s government will continue to build strong and resilient communities while supporting an environment where businesses can thrive, grow and create good jobs.”

Strengthening the north’s post-secondary institutions is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario together. Ontario’s plan is creating more good-paying jobs and opportunities in the North, and attracting new and expanded investment so northern communities can grow and thrive.