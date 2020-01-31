Weather – Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight – Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget tonight is skating at the MMCC. There is two sessions of Family Skate (9-11 a.m. & 4-5 p.m.) and Public Skating from 7-8 p.m. The Wawa Mustangs are playing against the Wawa Women’s Hocket from 6-7 p.m.

Tomorrow is the Doubles Curling Bonspiel, and a Social Dance from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Tomorrow night, TVO will present the Original There Are No Fakes. This documentary brings us into the shadowy world of art fraud in Canada and brings into question the legacy of Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau. When Barenaked Ladies musician Kevin Hearn purchases a Norval painting, it is labeled a fake. Eventually, Hearn sues the gallery that sold it to him. This action throws into doubt some 3,000 Morrisseau-attributed works worth $30,000,000. As the investigation continues, it changes from a story about art fraud into revelations of Indigenous exploitation, abuse and violence. There Are No Fakes repeats February 3 and February 5 and will be available to stream anytime beginning February 1 on tvo.org.