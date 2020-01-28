Preparations for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel are underway!

Preparations for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel have begun. The bonspiel will take place on March 27 – 29, 2020. The theme is Fantastic Foursomes. The cost to register is $220.00 and if it is received by March 3rd, 2020 your team will be entered into a draw for $100.00.

To register please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell: (705) 971-4256 or Danette Mathias at (705) 856-4432 or [email protected]