Preparations for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel are underway!

Preparations for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel have begun.  The bonspiel will take place on March 27 – 29, 2020.  The theme is Fantastic Foursomes.  The cost to register is $220.00 and if it is received by March 3rd, 2020 your team will be entered into a draw for $100.00.

To register please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell: (705) 971-4256 or Danette Mathias at (705) 856-4432 or [email protected]

