Sunday Morning News – January 12

Weather – Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill near minus 27.

News Tidbits – The Conservative Party of Canada will officially open its 2020 Leadership election on Monday, January 13, giving candidates until the end of February to apply.