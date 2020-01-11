Saturday Morning News – January 11

Weather – Light snow ending early this morning then clearing. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 16 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Sault Ste. Marie to St. Joseph Island for today and tonight. Snow, heavy at times continues today and tonight with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm possible in many areas. Strong northeast winds are expected to gust to 60 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow with frequent very low to nil visibility in blowing snow especially in exposed areas.

Snow or ice pellets are expected today and Sunday from Montreal River Harbour to Searchmont. Amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Sunday afternoon. Northerly winds gusting to 60 km/h will also lead to blowing snow resulting in reduced visibilities.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the Men’s Breakfast today from 9 – 10 am at Wawa Baptist Church located at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre (63 Broadway Ave).