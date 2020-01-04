Snow to begin Sunday Afternoon

Special weather statement in effect for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Snow beginning Sunday afternoon.
Snow associated with a low pressure system will move into the area by Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are likely by the time the snow tapers off early Monday morning.
If higher snowfall amounts are anticipated a snowfall warning may be required.
