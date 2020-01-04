Snow to begin Sunday Afternoon

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow beginning Sunday afternoon.

Snow associated with a low pressure system will move into the area by Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are likely by the time the snow tapers off early Monday morning.

If higher snowfall amounts are anticipated a snowfall warning may be required.