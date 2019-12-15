BERGERON, Carol

Passed away peacefully at the F.J. Davey Home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving mother of Gaëtan (Betty), Ginette (Bob), Gaston, André (Ruth), Linda (Alan) and Charmaine (Grainger). Predeceased by her son Mario. Proud grandmother and great grandmother. Carol will be fondly missed by all her brothers and sisters. Never forgotten by all her friends in Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Special thanks to Apple Orchard One and Driftwood One and Two at the F.J. Davey Home for their care and compassion.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.