Intergenerational exchange at École Sacré-Coeur

On December 6, members of Chapleau’s Maria Chapdelaine Club visited the students of École Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau) to play a few games of cribbage.

All the participants had a great deal of fun during this intergenerational exchange. Younger players greatly benefited from playing with more experienced players who generously shared tips and tricks. Members of the Club Maria Chapdelaine will continue to visit École Sacré-Coeur to play traditional games every first Friday of each month. The students are looking forward to January and renew this beneficial exchange with their community friends.