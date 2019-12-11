WFD Presents Winner of Early Bird Draw with Cheque!

Josee Rioux was presented with a check for $1,000 Monday night at the Fire Hall. Her winning ticket was drawn at the annual Christmas Dinner. She will receive $1,000 and her ticket will be returned to the drum, where it could be successful in the next four cash draws and possibly for the Grand Prize of $10,000.

Josee had plans to do some Christmas shopping with her winnings.

Last year’s winners were Luke Lesperance of Grande Prairie, Maury O’Neill, Hunter Lobban, Terrie Sanderson, and Jessica Webb ($1,000 each), and he grand prize winner of $10,000.00 is Patti Fortier.