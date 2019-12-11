From the Branch – December 11

So this Thursday is our Membership meeting, and on December 14 is our annual Joan’s cookie walk from 11.00 am till 1.00 pm.

75 years ago the battles in Italy were finally won and our veterans were getting ready to be shipped to France to help with the battles along the Rhine and the south of Holland. This week there was a ceremony in Italy to remember those who died during the battles.

Two fellows walked into the bar with their friend who was very intoxicated, and they ordered 2 beers. So the bartender asked them “What about your friend?”

So one of them said… “Nothing for him. HE is our designated DRIVER.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.