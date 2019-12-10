Tuesday Morning News – December 10

It is really bitter outside with a current temperature of -23, be sure to bundle up. Watch when you are walking today. Underneath the snow there may be some hidden slippery ice.

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries and a few local snow squalls beginning this evening. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

If you are heading to the Soo today, be aware of changing weather and road conditions, Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch, “Snow squalls developing late this afternoon or early evening persisting through Wednesday night. Westerly winds over Lake Superior will lead to the development of snow squalls late this afternoon. Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm will be possible under the most intense snow squalls tonight.”

News Tidbits – Today at Queen’s Park at 2:00 p.m. Parent advocates will speak about the worsening crisis for children with autism in Northern Ontario. Despite having received the autism advisory panel recommendations report 40 days ago, Minister Smith still has not announced any details about a needs-based autism program for Ontario. He continues to implement an inadequate one-size-fits-all Ford/MacLeod childhood budgets which do not allow for the much higher expenses for autism therapy in the north. Although Doug Ford’s last minister promised to increase funding for diagnosis, wait times in Thunder Bay have doubled, with no improvement in sight.

Don’t forget: Cookies with Mrs. Claus tonight from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at the EarlyOn Child & Family Centre on Broadway Avenue.