Reverse education cuts to stop school walkout: Horwath to Ford

NDP Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement as teachers at select boards are poised to walkout for the second time in as many weeks:

“I am calling on Doug Ford to reverse his cuts to education, in order to prevent another day of closed schools tomorrow. It’s wrong for him to plow ahead with his reckless scheme to cram more kids into classrooms, force high schoolers to take mandatory classes online, rip course options away and take thousands of caring adults out of schools — we know students, parents and education workers don’t want this. I am urging the premier to stop picking a fight with teachers, stop using our kids as pawns, and start bargaining in good faith.”

Andrea Horwath, MPP Hamilton Centre. She is the leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party in Canada.
