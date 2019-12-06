Minister of Education on OSSTF Job Action Escalation

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announcement of job action escalation:

“Union leadership has made clear they will strike again unless we accept their demand for a $1.5 billion increase in compensation, which includes pay and benefits. We value teachers and their commitment to our students. However, OSSTF teachers on average make over $92,000 per year and are the second highest paid in the nation.

Our aim is a fiscally sustainable education system. We have consistently been fair and reasonable, focused on keeping kids in class.

However, repeated escalation at the expense of our students’ education, to advance higher compensation, higher wages, and even more generous benefits, is unacceptable for parents and students in our province.

We call on OSSTF to cease from escalation, stay at the table, and focus on improving learning in the classroom, not enhancing compensation for their members.”