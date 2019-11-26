Tractor Trailer Collision closes Highway 17 West of Marathon for 6 Hours

On Tuesday November 26 at 2:05pm, members of the Marathon, Manitouwadge, and Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), on Highway 17, west of Marathon approximately 2 km west of Neys Provincial Park.

An eastbound tractor trailer (TT), left the roadway on a corner coming into contact with the eastbound guardrails then crossed the roadway coming into contact with a rock cut in the westbound ditch. The vehicle struck the rock-cut head-on causing it to jackknife, coming to rest with the tractor being pinned between the trailer and the rock cut.

The 38 year old driver, Imran BASHIR from Mississauga, ON, was unable to exit the vehicle and had to be extracted by the Marathon, Schreiber and Terrace Bay Fire Departments. The driver received major injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Marathon Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The driver was then transferred to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre for further treatment.

The highway was closed for approximately 6 hours then opened to one lane for approximately 1 hour. Due to weather conditions and the location of the MVC the removal of the TT and cleanup will continue on Wednesday, November 27th.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit attended and the investigation is ongoing in this MVC.

Please use caution when driving in this area over the next few days while cleanup is being conducted. Try not to drive at night or when visibility is poor due to fog or heavy rain. If you are fatigued, please pull over and rest.

Drive safe and stay alert.