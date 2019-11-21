Thursday Morning News – November 21

Weather – Snow at times heavy except rain along the lakeshore this morning. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – Snow at times heavy ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

News Tidbits – CX Solutions is opening a new call centre in Sault Ste. Marie. Their office is in the lower part of the MNR building on Queen Street East and will begin with 10 employees, and is expected to expand in the future.

The Toronto Maple Leafs has named former Soo Greyhounds coach Sheldon Keefe their new head coach.

John Mann, lead singer of Spirit of the West, has died at the age of 57.