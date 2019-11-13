SAH Holds Inaugural Raffle has guaranteed jackpot of $50,000!

Sault Area Hospital Foundation is proud to announce the launch of their new electronic and online 50/50 raffle. Sales launched Nov. 7, 2019. This inaugural raffle will include a guaranteed jackpot of at least $50,000. The winner will take home either $50,000 or 50 per cent of gross sales, whichever is larger.

Sault Area Hospital Foundation has partnered with Ascend Fundraising Solutions to make this fundraising opportunity possible. Ticket sales will be open across the province of Ontario and proceeds will stay local to support the purchase of medical equipment at Sault Area Hospital.

“We are excited to launch this raffle in our community and raise very important funds to support Sault Area Hospital,” says Teresa Martone, executive director, Sault Area Hospital Foundation. “Fundraising for our hospital is very important. It’s the only way we can purchase of new medical equipment required to deliver care at Sault Area Hospital. We are delighted to work with the Ascend Fundraising Solutions team to award one lucky winner at least $50,000 in this first draw and support healthcare in our community.”

Proceeds from past Sault Area Hospital Foundation draws have supported the purchase of medical equipment essential to delivering service here in Sault Ste. Marie. Each piece of equipment purchased is required to enhance care and keep patients close to home. Examples of past purchases include a CT Scanner in 2017 and most recently supporting the introduction of cardiac stenting procedures here in our community.

“It is our honour to partner with Sault Area Hospital Foundation,” said Jason Little, VP of business development at Ascend FS. “This is an exciting opportunity for someone to win a great prize while supporting an organization that plays a critical role in your community.”

All residents of Ontario will have the opportunity to buy tickets either online or at raffle kiosks starting Nov. 6. Tickets can be purchased in person in the hospital lobby or foundation office.

The final day of sales will take place on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3) closing at 9 p.m. The lucky winning ticket for the inaugural raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

For all other details and the up to date jackpot total that the winner will receive, visit here. Licence # 11446