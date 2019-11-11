The Wawa Women’s Hockey Association is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament.

The action takes place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center beginning at 7PM Friday 15 November, 2019. There are 17 games scheduled throughout the weekend with the championship set for Sunday at noon.

The annual event had been renamed in honour of Lori Johnson for her dedication and advocacy of Women’s hockey in Wawa, in addition to her promotion of our great little town.

8 Recreational teams are registered to play the round robin tournament including your local Wawa team (Moose on the Loose), Timmins, Chapleau, Wawa/Dubreuilville, Sault Ste. Marie, Hornepayne, and Traverse City, Michigan. There is no cost to enter, however a silver donation would be appreciated.

In addition to the tournament, the committee is hosting a “Hoe Down” dance on Saturday night at the MMCC. Dust off your cowboy boots and strut your best “wild wild west” attire. This event is open to the public and is an age of majority event. The fun starts at 9:30PM. Tickets are available for purchase with all of the proceeds to support a local charity.

Once again our local businesses have contributed to making this annual weekend a memorable one. Our success is truly due to your generosity and support.

Come on out to cheer on your local team!