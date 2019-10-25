Another successful cross country running season for the MHS and ESJ high school runners.
These incredible athletes competed on a challenging, muddy course at the NWOSSA (North Western Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association) championship meet on October 23rd. All of them had great runs and four of our runners have qualified for the provincial championships!
This amazing group is coached by Anjali Oberai, Tracy Laing and Mark Szekely.
Congratulations to all of them and a shout out to the Rotary Club of Wawa who provided funding for our uniforms!
