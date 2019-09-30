Statement by the Solicitor General on the Opening of the OPP’s New Cyber Operations Centre

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones issued the following statement to mark the opening of a state-of-the-art Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility dedicated to cyber operations:

“Today, alongside OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, I had the privilege to be part of the opening ceremony for the OPP’s new, state-of-the-art Cyber Operations Centre.

With the rapid acceleration of technology and global access through the internet, crime has become increasingly sophisticated, dramatically changing the nature of policing and public safety in recent years. In addition to cyberbullying, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, hacking, identity theft, online fraud, and ransomware, most criminal investigations rely on the recovery and analysis of some type of digital evidence — whether device-based or internet-based.

The Cyber Operations Centre will allow the OPP to host all of its cybercrime investigative and forensic digital evidence resources under one roof. Equipped with advanced technology, the facility will support more than 50 staff who will apply their expertise to support criminal investigations, performing tasks that will provide crucial evidence for both investigators and prosecutors.

Public safety is a fundamental responsibility of government, and we are determined to provide police officers with the tools, resources and support they need to combat crime on all fronts. We applaud the OPP for this endeavour.”