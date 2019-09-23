Monday Morning News – September 23

News Tidbits – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

News Tidbits – On September 21st, a group of hikers explored the Awausee trail and celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 1919 Boxcar Trip of the Group of Seven members; Harris, MacDonald and Johnston.

Borden Mine in Chapleau will be holding their official opening today. Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines is expected to be part of the ribbon cutting.