Monday Morning News – September 16

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 40 percent chance of drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 10.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new recruits. An information session will be held on tonight at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. If you are unable to attend the session, contact Fire Chief Kevin Sabourin at 705-856-2244, ext. 228.

Today is the start of the annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign and will continue until the 22nd. In Wawa all proceeds from this year’s campaign will be donated to Community Living-Wawa.