Superior East OPP officers recognized in North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Awards Ceremony

On September 12, 2019, the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Awards Ceremony took place at West Nipissing Recreation Complex in West Nipissing honouring citizens and OPP members, both uniform and civilian. Awards and recognition were given for acts of life saving, bravery, exemplary service, the Quarter Century Club and length of service.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique along with North East Region Acting Chief Superintendent Jon Dumond attended to greet and distribute awards to all the recipients.

A number of officers were recognized, and for readers in Wawa, of note are the Superior East OPP Detachment members who were recognized at the award ceremony:

Police Exemplary Service Medal (20 years)

Sergeant Dale Burns – Superior East (White River)

Quarter Century Club Award 25

Acting Staff Sergeant Carlo Berardi – North East Region Headquarters (formerly of Wawa)

Superior East Detachment (Wawa)

Provincial Constable Amber Bochek – Commissioners Citations for Bravery

Provincial Constable Dylan Jollineau – Commissioners Citations for Bravery

Provincial Constable Sharon Reil – Commissioners Commendation – Exemplary Performance of Duty

On August 19, 2018, Provincial Constables Bochek and Jollineau responded to a two-vehicle collision in Wawa. One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames and two of the four occupants perished. The second vehicle involved had five occupants trapped inside the burning vehicle.

They quickly took action and pried open the front passenger door. With the help of two Samaritans, they assisted with the removal of all the injured occupants.

Provincial Constable Sharon Riel assisted with a 10-year-old child that had survived the crash that took the life of her father and brother and left her mother in critical condition. She attended the hospital with the young girl and stayed with her for over eight hours while she received medical treatment and gave her comfort and support as she answered difficult questions about the fate of her parents and brother.

Unfortunately, four people succumbed to their injuries and one was left in critical condition from this collision.

Provincial Constables Amber Bochek and Dylan Jollineau were honoured for their bravery and to Provincial Constable Sharon Riel for her exemplary performance of duty in a very emotional and stressful situation.