Monday Morning News – September 9

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Low 10.

News Tidbits – Wawa News has confirmed with the OPP Communications Centre in North Bay that there may be some minor traffic delays today where the cattle truck caught fire yesterday as the transport is removed today. One lane is expected to remain open, allowing for alternating flow of traffic through that area. Be aware of traffic control.