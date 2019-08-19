Science North’s “Northern THINK Hub” opens at the Thunder Bay Public Library

Science North is installing a “Northern THINK Hub” at the Thunder Bay Public Library – Brodie Resource Library, which is modeled on the popular THINK visitor experience that recently opened at Science North. THINK stands for Tinker, Hack, Innovate, Network, and Know. The hub combines science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, and encourages hands-on experimentation with real tools, materials and processes. Permanent installations will be made in six communities across Northern Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Kenora, Fort Frances, Timmins, and North Bay. This project is proudly funded by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and FedNor.

These turnkey installations will allow visitors to access equipment, tools and resources not previously accessible in their communities. Visitors will be engaged and inspired in innovative and iterative learning processes, which are critical building blocks in creating a skilled and talented workforce that can propel Ontario and Canada to be a leader in innovation. This project will expand Science North’s reach and depth of engagement with audiences of all ages and backgrounds in STEM fields, including creating inclusive spaces for specific groups underrepresented in computer science and engineering fields, such as girls and women. Northern THINK Hubs will also attract teens and young adults, and increase engagement with minority populations including Indigenous students and the Francophone community.

These Northern THINK Hubs will be hosted at the Thunder Bay Public Library – Brodie Resource Library, the James L. McIntyre Centennial Library in Sault Ste. Marie, the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre in Kenora, the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, Science Timmins, and the North Bay Museum this summer.

“Our partnership with Science North through FedNor is making Northern THINK hubs a reality in Thunder Bay and across the region. Increasing our region’s access to science, technology, engineering and math is a great way to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and help diversify our economy. I want to thank Science North for their hard work to increase exposure and education in STEM for residents of Northern Ontario,” said Hon. Patty Hajdu, MP for Thunder Bay – Superior North and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

“Education-based exhibits play an important role in Northern Ontario. Not only do they

provide fun and engaging science experiences for northerners, but they also generate

revenue for host communities and create employment,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Chair of NOHFC. “By investing in tourism projects that

stimulate local economies, we are sending a signal that Northern Ontario is open for business and open for jobs.”

“There’s a lot of good work happening in our community, and this is one of many success stories I am happy to see come to fruition as the City moves forward,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “The Northern Think Hub is a welcome addition to our community, and will help to build our future workforce. I want to thank everyone involved at Science North for bringing this important programming to communities across northern Ontario.”

“The Thunder Bay Public Library is very excited about this opportunity to extend its partnership with Science North via this innovative project. The Northern THINK Hub will play a significant role in transforming Brodie library into a Community Hub. This project will also further the TBPL strategic objectives, particularly around encouraging and supporting youth and cultivating diversity and inclusion,” said Samantha Martin-Bird, Community Hub Librarian – Indigenous Relationships, of the Thunder Bay Public Library.

“Science North’s Strategic Plan for 2018-2023 includes being the leader in science engagement and creating new collaborations across Northern Ontario. The installation of THINK Hubs across the six Northern Ontario communities will attract more visitors to the North, resulting in economic benefits for Northern Ontario communities and increased sustainability for the hosting attractions. Science North is very proud of this project, and very proud to work with the NOHFC and FedNor, and our Northern partners on this initiative,” said Science North CEO Guy Labine.

About Science North

Science North is Northern Ontario’s most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource for children and adults across the province. Science North maintains the second – and eighth- largest science centres in Canada. Science North’s attractions include a science centre, IMAX® theatre, digital Planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth: Home of the Big Nickel. Science North, in partnership with Laurentian University, have developed North America’s first and only comprehensive Science Communication program, a joint graduate diploma program. As part of its mandate, Science North provides science experiences throughout Northern Ontario including outreach to schools and festivals, summer science camps and more, and has a permanent base in Thunder Bay providing outreach to the Northwest. Science North is an agency of the Government of Ontario. For more information, please visit sciencenorth.ca.